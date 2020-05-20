Highmark extends coverage of COVID-19 treatment and telemedicine

WILMINGTON – Highmark has waived cost-sharing for in-network, inpatient COVID-19-related hospital care through Sept. 30, while also expanding telehealth services.

The health insurer initially waived cost-sharing through the end of May. Self-funded employer groups for which Highmark administers benefits may, however, opt-out of this waiver.

In March, Highmark also made the decision to expand coverage of telehealth and to waive deductibles, coinsurance and copayments on all covered telehealth services from vendors and providers.

With today’s announcement, Highmark is also extending coverage of telehealth services through Sept. 30. The waiver of cost-sharing for in-network telehealth visits will also be extended through Sept. 30. As with COVID-19 treatment, self-funded employer groups for which Highmark administers benefits may also opt-out of this waiver. Additionally, Medicare Advantage members will see no cost-sharing for both in- and out-of-network care through Sept. 30.

To help ensure that members can access needed care through telehealth, Highmark expanded the list of telehealth services that are covered and that doctors are paid for, including some physical, occupational and speech therapy that does not require physical touch by definition, and additional behavioral health services. These expanded services will continue to be covered until Sept. 30.

Highmark has expanded access to teleaddiction services for members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware who are in addiction treatment and need immediate help, or who may not be able to access their regular provider during this time. These services continue to be covered without any cost-sharing for members, according to a news release.

For more information, visit highmarkanswers.com.