LEWES — The Historic Lewes Farmers Market opens Saturday at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park at Dupont and Johnson avenues.

The market will run until noon. In case of rain the market moves to the Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot on Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

There will be strawberries, purple and green asparagus, radishes, cauliflower, salad turnips, red and green Romaine, Swiss chard, carrots, cabbage, kale, spinach, bok choy, croissants, baguettes, scones, pies, quiche, milk, butter, eggs, chicken, beef, pork, and much more.

Customers can subscribe to the free market newsletter to see a more specific listing of what’s available by vendor. Email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to receive the newsletter.

Due to COVID-19, the entrance to the Market at the Park will be near the vendor entrance gravel path from the circle driveway. There will be a hand-washing station with foot pump at the entrance, and a volunteer will also be at the entrance with sanitizer spray for customer’s hands.

In addition, there will be a hand-washing station at the exit. The Market’s perimeter is enclosed, and there is only one entrance and one exit. Only a certain number of customers are allowed in at one time, and everyone in the Market must wear a mask.

The circle driveway in front of the Fred Thomas Building will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no customer vehicle dropoffs are available.