Home of the Brave receives grant



MILFORD — Home of the Brave is the recipient of a $2,500 grant that seeks to aid veterans organizations for Veterans Day.

Round Room, LLC., a Verizon-authorized retailer, announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, TCC, is donating $60,000 to veterans organizations nationwide as a part of the company’s fourth annual Veterans Rock program to celebrate people in the service for Veterans Day.

The $60,000 donated by TC is being divided among 24 veterans organizations across the nation, including Home of the Brave in Milford, that received $2,500.

Home of the Brave was selected by one of TCC’s local teams as a part of the company’s efforts to have its employees lead and execute its philanthropic initiatives.