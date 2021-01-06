iGaming jackpot nets record $554K win



DOVER — A 50-year-old New Castle woman won a record “Saved by the Bells” progressive jackpot of $554,551.75 while playing online casino games Thursday, the Delaware Lottery said.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, has been a registered online player with Delaware Park’s iGaming site since February 2019.

The largest Delaware progressive jackpot win prior to this was for $473,932, won in May 2020 by a Harrington online player using “Santa’s Super Slot” on the Harrington Raceway & Casino’s iGaming site. The jackpot is awarded randomly, and no matching symbols are required. The size of the bet and number of pay lines determines the chances of winning the jackpot.

The video lottery game “Saved by the Bells” was added to the new online casino platforms in May 2018. When the casino platforms were launched, six new jackpot games were added — five of which contribute to the same jackpot, including “Pirates Millions,” “Irish Riches,” “Santa’s Super Slot,” “Steampunk Nation” and “Saved by the Bells.”