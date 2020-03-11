Independent Turley running for U.S. Senate

DOVER — Independent Party of Delaware member Mark W. Turley has announced his candidacy for the state’s U.S. senate seat currently held by Sen. Chris Coons.

Mr. Turley, 65, is married, has three grown daughters and is a Delaware resident. He is the CEO of a national solar energy business, with a longtime interest for bettering the nation as a whole, according to a news release.

“If my running for public office inspires one citizen to also run for public office, I have accomplished one of my goals for this campaign,” he said.

More information is available online at turley2020.com.