Inland Bays science group to host virtual meeting

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays invites the public to attend the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) meeting on Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. until noon. The meeting will be hosted as an online video conference.

STAC meetings provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the local environment and ask questions about the latest research being conducted on Delaware’s Inland Bays. This committee provides objective advice and guidance to the center’s board of directors and other cooperating agencies that have interests in the Inland Bays.

Guest speaker Dr. Ram Mohan, anchor QEA principal and adjunct professor of coastal engineering at Texas A&M University, will present on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ pending national guidance document on “Thin Layer Placement of Dredged Material” to restore coastal wetlands.

The guidance will present planning, design and construction considerations on how clean dredged material from navigation channels can be reused and applied to improve the health and long-term resilience of salt marshes.

Tidal wetlands in Delaware are increasingly susceptible to sea level rise, erosion and interior drowning due to sea level rise and coastal storms. If placed appropriately, dredged material can be used to restore historically degrading wetlands.

The meeting agenda will also have short presentations from Alison Rogerson of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Wetlands Monitoring and Assessment Program and Andrew McGowan, environmental scientist at the center. Both will provide updates on wetland monitoring programs in the inland bays.

The second half of the STAC meeting will be devoted to a discussion regarding the Inland Bays Environmental Monitoring Plan, including progress in implementing its recommendations as well as future monitoring needs.A drafted agenda and instructions on how to join the online meeting, as well as additional information about the Committee and past meetings, can be found on the center’s website at www.inlandbays.org/stac.