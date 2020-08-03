Isaias expected to bring soaking rain, high winds to Delaware Tuesday

DOVER – Tropical Storm Isaias, is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas as a hurricane tonight, and then drench Delaware Tuesday with around two to six inches of rain and strong winds that will roar in at 60 to 70 mph – especially along the state’s coastline.

The tropical storm’s impact throughout the state is expected to be felt the most Tuesday morning and impacts could be felt in the region until Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch for Kent and Sussex counties and a Tropical Storm Watch for New Castle County.

Officials with cities and towns throughout the state have been tracking and monitoring the storm system as it makes its way up the East Coast.

“We’ve obviously been monitoring is very closely,” Lewes Mayor Theodore Becker said today. “We have been working with Sussex County Emergency Operations and getting updates there. Joe Thomas (director) has been providing updates twice a day and monitoring the system.

“The storm seems to be moving west and that might be helping in some way. Now that the storm seems to be tracking a little more up middle of Peninsula it looks like we’ll get a lot of wind but not the rain that we originally thought.”

Kay Sass, the public affairs and emergency management coordinator for the city of Dover, has also been tuned in to the whereabouts and potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We have been watching this since last week and participating in the bridge calls daily with DEMA (Delaware Emergency Management Agency) and the National Weather Service, as well as many other entities around Delaware,” Ms. Sass said. “We have some of our employees out checking storm drains/basins in areas that are most prone to flooding.

“Of course, our hope would be that it decreases in the volume of rain and wind even more than it appears to have already. Still we pray for the best, plan for the worst.”

Today, the NWS in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said the primary concern with Isaias remains heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. They also said some river flooding is possible but is not expected along the main stem of the Delaware River.

It is anticipated that Kent County could receive 4- to 6-inches of rain with the majority of Sussex County receiving 2- to 4-inches.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds along and southeast of I-95 is mid- to late-Tuesday morning. However, this area could see tropical storm force winds as early as daybreak today.

The NWS added there is a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge along the state’s coastal areas, which could lead to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding. There is also the possibility of isolated tornadoes and dangerous rip currents and 8- to 12-foot seas are also expected over the waters.

Officials with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) said Delawareans should keep an eye on the storm as it approaches and take the necessary precautions.

“Delawareans, especially along coastal areas, should know their evacuation route in case it is required,” a statement from DEMA said. “You can see the evacuation routes on the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) website at deldot.maps.arcgis.com. Monitor the situation for evacuation orders from local and state emergency agencies to determine if and when to evacuate. Make sure to have a full tank of gas. Options are limited in some sections of Route 1, and you don’t want to stop unless necessary.”

The NWS cautioned that life-threatening rainfall flooding could have possible extensive impacts across Delaware, western New Jersey and much of southeastern Pennsylvania. Potential impacts include:

Water rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

Flood waters can enter structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Streets and parking lots may become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions may become dangerous. Possible road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Combined with the drenching rain, strong winds anticipated in Kent and Sussex counties could contribute to:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

Mayor Becker said the town of Lewes has sent out warnings for residents to be prepared for the incoming storm.

“We are putting out a notice through our Code Red system to encourage residents to move everything inside and make sure anything loose is anchored down in yards and for people to tie down boats and any kind of beach equipment that they have,” the mayor said. “We have decided to suspend trash service (Tuesday) and we expect to pick up trash on Wednesday.”

Ms. Sass said residents of Dover should especially be on the lookout for flooded-out roads since Kent County is expected to receive the most rainfall.

“My best advice for everyone is to avoid areas where water rises quickly on our roads, this has the potential to drop a lot of rain in a relatively short time and is too much for any storm system to keep up with,” she said. “If they come upon a roadway covered in water, take an alternate route. It goes back to the old saying we have all heard a thousand times, turn around, don’t drown. We just do not know the integrity of the road surfaces under the standing water.”

The National Hurricane Center cautioned people to stay tuned to the storm’s expected path as it can change at any time.

“The center of Isaias will pass just to the east of the Florida east coast through this morning,” the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory today. “The center of Isaias will then move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina later (Monday), move inland over eastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina (Monday night) and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states (today).”

Isaias already has caused destruction in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday