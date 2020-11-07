Jeeps, vehicles, memorabilia highlight Legion Post 6’s Veterans Day open house

American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford is home to a piece of history – a Forty & Eight boxcar. This boxcar was one of 49 given to the American people by citizens of France for aid and support rendered during World War II. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

SEAFORD — American Legion Nanticoke Post 6’s Veterans Day salute Nov. 11 features an open house, showcasing several wartime vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles, plus displays and information booths.

The open house will run from noon to 3 p.m. on the grounds of Seaford’s Log Cabin Post 6 home, located at 230 N. Front Street in Seaford. It will follow the community Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 4961, which starts 11 a.m.

According to Post 6 2ⁿᵈ Vice Commander Debbie Kisser, the open house event evolved through discussion by Post’s Executive Board on what to do for a holiday important to Seaford’s Legionnaires, but restricted by COVID-19.

“One of the board (members) pointed out that my husband John has an authentic World War II Jeep, and it would great to be able to allow everyone in town to see it out on the lawn,” Ms. Kisser said.

After a few weeks of planning, the event has grown to feature two WW II Jeeps, a Custom Command Car, a special 9-11 Motorcycle from Post 6’s Legion Rider Chapter, and the Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Benefits Trailer.

Nanticoke Legion Post 6, of course, is home to a piece of wartime history: Forty & Eight Boxcar. It was one of 49 given to the American people by citizens of France in gratitude for aid rendered during and after World War II. Utilized in WWI and WWII, the boxcars were termed Forty & Eight in reference to their capacity – 40 men or eight horses.

“The next closest one is at the B & O Museum in Maryland. It’s in the roundhouse at the railroad museum,” said Post 6 Historian Roy Lamberton.

Post 6 family members will also be on hand to point out the historical displays on the grounds and inside the main hall of the historic Log Cabin, plus the benefits of membership in the American Legion and its associated local organizations.

“We’re always looking for members,” said Mr. Lamberton.

Post 6 will be serving hot dogs and cold drinks on the grounds. There will be several cornhole boards exclusively for fun play, and a military knowledge game.

All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, those attending must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. While inside attendance is limited to about 20 people, the outside grounds are large enough to allow 200 visitors during the event.

In case of inclement weather, attendance numbers will be limited, but some displays will be moved to the front porch of the Post 6 home.

The list of displays/attractions includes:

• Veterans Administration Benefit Trailer – John Richter;

• 1943 – WW II Jeep with tandem trailers – John Kisser;

• 1946 – WW II Jeep – Mike Asplen;

• General’s Driver Vehicle – John Liszewski;

• Custom 9-11 Tribute Motorcycle – Greg Porter;

• Cornhole game boards from Al Huff, Diane Brubaker and Kevin Heenan;

• American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 membership table;

• American Legion Auxiliary table;

• Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 6 membership and Information table;

• American Legion Riders information table and bike display;

• The Forty & Eight Merci Train Boxcar;

• The WW I Field artillery piece.

“The entire Post 6 Log Cabin is a museum of veteran life in Seaford,” said Mr. Lamberton. “We really want the community to see what is around and inside our Post Home.”