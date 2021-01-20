Joe Biden becomes 46th president

Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, President Biden pledged to work to build a more perfect union.

“I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he said, surrounded by his wife and children.

He took the oath of office on the family Bible, an heirloom that has belonged to the Bidens for nearly 130 years.

He begins his four-year term in the midst of a series of crises unlike perhaps anything America’s head of state has faced before.

“Now, on this hallowed ground where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible,” he told the much-smaller-than-normal audience.

The new president, a Democrat elected with 306 electoral votes and 51.3% of the popular vote, pledged to tackle the myriad obstacles facing the United States: COVID, white supremacy, political division, a struggling economy.

Not present was Donald Trump, the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.