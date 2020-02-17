Jones files for another term as Sussex Clerk of the Peace

GEORGETOWN –— Sussex County native Norman “Jay” Jones is seeking re-election as Sussex County Clark of the Peace, the post he has held since taking that row office in January 2017.

“I am a true native of Sussex County. I have roots in the county, experienced and the experience to be your Clerk of the Peace,” said Mr. Jones.

Norman “Jay” Jones,

He cited what he calls his “unique understanding” of the office from the past three years and offered the following reasons for re-election:

• Completely updating the ceremonial room where weddings are performed;

• Updating all documents to be user-friendly and streamlined the process;

• Converting all documents into English and Spanish;

• Having a volunteer translator for the French Creole-speaking community;

• Coming in under budget every year that he has been in office;

• Having many after hours and weekend appointments;

• Putting into place policies and safeguards of accountability.

“During my term we have supported legislation to avoid human trafficking and making prearrange marriages much harder,” said Mr. Jones.

In the November 2016 election, Mr. Jones defeated Democrat Charlie Koskey for the four-year term to oversee Sussex County Marriage Bureau.

Since Mr. Jones assumed the Clerk of the Peace office, he states the marriage bureau has officiated 1,193 ceremonies and issued 4,596 marriage licenses as of Feb. 10.

A former mayor of Ellendale, Mr. Jones remains active with the Ellendale Fire Company. He has held positions of 1st assistant chief, 2nd assistant chief, board of director, fire captain, fire recorder, president, and vice president.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Delmarva Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. He also serves at the county and state levels of the fire service. He is currently serving as DVFA president.