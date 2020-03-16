Kent County Administrative Complex to close today

DOVER – The Kent County Administrative Complex at 555 South Bay Road in Dover will be closed to the public until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. today due to ongoing concerns for the potential transfer of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business will continue through electronic means or by telephone.

Additionally, the Levy Court Committee Meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. has been canceled. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date. Notice will be posted on the Kent County website, www.co.kent.de.us, and on Facebook and Twitter @KCLevyCourt.

Kent County Parks and Recreation and the Kent County Public Library had previously suspended all public services last Friday.

Levy Court encourages the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) procedures for limiting potential transmission causes. Common procedures include practicing good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water and then using hand sanitizer, avoiding large activities and gatherings and staying home if you are feeling sick or have a sick family member in the home.