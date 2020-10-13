Kent County candidate forums announced



DOVER — The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor three virtual candidate events for local offices.

On Oct. 20, candidates for the 14th and 15th Senatorial districts and the 28th, 29th and 30th Representative districts are invited. Candidates for the 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 34th Representative districts are invited the next night. The following day, candidates for Levy Court, clerk of the peace and register of wills are invited.

Each event begins at 7 p.m. with participants joining remotely.

Members of the public should send questions for the candidates to kcdelwv@gmail.com by Oct. 19.

Because of federal law, a candidate can only speak if an opponent is also present.

The forums will be available in their entirety at my.lwv.org/delaware/kent-county-delaware and my.lwv.org/delaware soon after.