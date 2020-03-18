Kent County finds unique way to accept forms

DOVER – While the Kent County Administrative Office is currently closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, the county will continue to serve its residents in a unique manner.

Documents, forms, applications, etc., for county offices should be left in the emergency services vehicle in the front of the Kent County Complex, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover.

Documents for the Clerk of the Peace, Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Sheriff’s Offices should be placed through the window of the right-front side of the vehicle; and documents for Planning Services and Public Works, including Building Permits, Inspections, Plans, Bids/RFQ’s and Permit Applications should be placed through the window of the left-front side.

Realizing that some documents are time sensitive, collections will be made several times throughout the day.

For tax and sewer bill payments customers are asked to use the Drop Box located at the south end of the visitor’s parking lot.

Finally, a telephone directory of county offices is also posted on the outer doors of the building for customers who may have questions.

Levy Court encourages the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) procedures for limiting potential transmission causes. Common procedures include practicing good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water and then using hand sanitizer, avoiding large activities and gatherings, and staying home if you are feeling sick or have a sick family member in the home.