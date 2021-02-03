Kent County honors employees with perfect attendance

DOVER – Kent County Levy Court honored 73 employees for perfect attendance in 2020 at its meeting on Jan. 26. Each employee will receive an extra vacation day, certificate of appreciation and a small gift.

Honorees did not attend the meeting as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

According to county spokeswoman Kelly Pitts, employees earned perfect attendance status for not using more than four hours of a workday for personal time off (such as a doctor’s appointment). No sick days were used among the honorees.

The following employees achieved one calendar year of perfect attendance:

Administration – Donna Barnes, Katrina Brumble, Barbara Gibbs, Mary Hazelwood, Mark Kennedy, Allan Kujala, Michael Petit de Mange, Kevin Scott and Lorri Tanaka.

Community Services – Jason Courtney, Roxanne Parsons, Joseph Paugh, Michael Rigby, Frederick Strauss and Hilary Welliver.

Finance – Susan Durham, Gina Hamilton, Mary Karol, Amy King-Waller, Paula McPhail, Sheila Ross and Susan Willson.

Planning Services – Jason Berry, Scott Blaier, Kristopher Connelly, Brian Costa, Brian Ezell, Jamie Fenske, Timothy Hudson, Jill Johns, Sarah Keifer, Wm. Shannon Morris, Rodney Smith, Nancy Thompson and Scott Vautard.

Public safety – David Abramson, Timothy Brown, Colin Faulkner, Jennifer Graham, Kenneth Kelly, Justin Pippin, Kathryn Ridgway, Richard Schlauch, Gregory Schulties, Edward Semans, Kevin Sipple, Nicole Vautard, Robert Watts, Michael Wittenberg and John Witzke.

Public works – Robert Brooks, John Callaway, Jason Gary, James Gerardi, Craig Harvey, David Higgins, Timothy Jones, Michael Lynch, Shawn O’Toole, Vincent Parsons, Sr., Andrew Riggi, Matthew Rinehart, Lloyd Runser, Mark Stayton and Harold Venable.

Clerk of the Peace – Patricia Brown.

Recorder of Deeds – Vanessa Laughman.

Register of Wills – Kay Kriss and Dianne Rager.

Sheriff’s office – Kenneth Anderson, Timothy Mutter, Kim Warfield and Christian White.

According to Ms. Pitts, Mr. O’Toole, a Heavy Equipment Operator II at the Regional Resource Recovery Facility, has not missed a day since he started in 1983.

The county began recognizing perfect attendance in 1996. The recent of annual honorees include:

2020 – 73 employees

2019 – 58 employees

2018 – 46 employees

2017 – 47 employees

2016 – 60 employees

2015 – 57 employees