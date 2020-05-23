Kent County Library book drop to reopen Monday

DOVER – The Kent County Public Library has announced that its book drop will be unlocked at 8 a.m. on Monday so that patrons may begin returning library materials they have been storing since the building closed in March.

Book-drop returns will be checked-in without any fines through the month of June.

Library staff will be contacting customers by phone about items that have been on “hold” since March. Appointments for pick-up will be made at that time.

The staff will practice a “soft opening” from June 2 through June 6 with these patrons, while making appointments for curbside pick-up the following week.

The library building will remain closed to the public; however, staff will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for curbside pickup by appointment only and book drop returns starting June 2. Staff will be answering the telephone, (302) 744-1919, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on those days to schedule appointments for curbside pickup and to answer customer queries.

Because all returns must be quarantined for 72 hours after they are returned, patrons should not be alarmed if their returned materials do not vanish from their file immediately.

As inter-library delivery of materials remains suspended, Kent County Public Library will only be able to fill holds made on items that are part of its own collection that are currently available to circulate.

Holds on books, movies, and audiobooks can be made online at http://www.lib.de.us. Patrons will receive an email/text message when items are available.