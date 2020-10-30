Kent County parks sets definitive hours



KENT COUNTY — As the days get darker earlier, Kent County Parks and Recreation will close parks earlier in November and December.

With Daylight Savings Time ending Sunday, the county parks will close at 6 p.m. and gates will be locked at Brecknock, Big Oak, Brown’s Branch and Tidbury Creek Parks.

As daylight hours grow shorter, beginning Dec. 2, the parks will close at 5 p.m. and gates will be locked.

The county’s parks include: Brecknock Park (Camden), Big Oak Park (Smyrna), Browns Branch Park (Houston), Hunn Nature Park (Dover), Lebanon Landing (Dover), Tidbury Creek Park (Dover).

The changes will be in effect until the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, March 14.