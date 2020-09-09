Kent County Public Library pumpkin contest going virtual

Sep 9th, 2020

The Kent County Public Library will hold its pumpkin decorating contest virtually this year.

The event is open to those age 5 to 17. The contest involves decorating a small to medium craft pumpkin to look like a book character, and then bringing the creation to the library at 497 South Red Haven Lane in Dover between Oct. 18 to 22.

A 3 x 5 card with the entrant’s name, phone number, and the character/book title is required. Pumpkins will be displayed until Oct. 30.
All participants will receive a certificate and a small goodie bag. The library does not provide craft pumpkins or decorating supplies.

Kids can either send a photo or take the pumpkin to the library. The library staff will create an album on Facebook and a Pinterest Board in which the public will be able to select their favorite. The pumpkin with the most likes is declared the winner.

