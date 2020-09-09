Kent County Public Library pumpkin contest going virtual

The Kent County Public Library will hold its pumpkin decorating contest virtually this year.



The event is open to those age 5 to 17. The contest involves decorating a small to medium craft pumpkin to look like a book character, and then bringing the creation to the library at 497 South Red Haven Lane in Dover between Oct. 18 to 22.



A 3 x 5 card with the entrant’s name, phone number, and the character/book title is required. Pumpkins will be displayed until Oct. 30.

All participants will receive a certificate and a small goodie bag. The library does not provide craft pumpkins or decorating supplies.



Kids can either send a photo or take the pumpkin to the library. The library staff will create an album on Facebook and a Pinterest Board in which the public will be able to select their favorite. The pumpkin with the most likes is declared the winner.

