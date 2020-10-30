Kent County Public Library set to reopen Nov. 16

DOVER – The Kent County Public Library is reopening its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 16, on a limited basis.

Library hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Patrons must call the library in advance to schedule an appointment to browse its collections, check-out materials or use the computers.

By appointment, library guests will be admitted for 45-minute sessions during the 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. hours. The 9 a.m. hour is reserved for seniors and immunocompromised visitors. The time between each group of guests is used to sanitize and clean hardware and surfaces in preparation for the next set of visitors. No walk-in or same day appointments are permitted.

Visits will be limited to two visits per family per week with up to two family members per visit. Computers are to be reserved in advance, as social distancing has reduced the number of workstations available for use. Limited curbside pickup will continue by appointment through the end of November.

Visitors to the building must wear a face covering and pass a simple screening that includes a temperature check. Guests must also agree to a waiver acknowledging that they assume the risk for using the library and are encouraged to make use of the hand sanitizing units installed throughout the building. State mandates for physical distancing will be observed.

The staff of Kent County Public Library is eager to resume in-person services but acknowledge that changes to schedules and services are driven by state mandates and public health and safety concerns. The meeting room is still closed for use; hybrid programming is in place; and no donations of materials (books/movies) are being taken at this time.

Call 302-744-1919 to schedule an appointment to visit the library.