Kent County Vietnam Vets to celebrate Veterans Day



DOVER — Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, S. Little Creek Road., Dover.

The abbreviated ceremony will not include a keynote speaker but will include placement of wreaths and the reading of names of Kent Countians lost in Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East.

Although the ceremony is outdoors and open to the public, seating for chapter members and families will be limited with chairs spaced 6 feet apart. All attendees will be required to wear masks and comply with mandated social distancing.

VVA Chapter 850 is active in the community and includes more than 230 members and 35 associate members.

The largest in Delaware, it is best known for building the Kent County Memorial Park on South Little Creek Road that’s home to memorials to Vietnam veterans, Gold Star families, Korean War veterans, a Huey ‘Dustoff’ helicopter, a War Dog memorial, and a POW/MIA Chair of Honor.