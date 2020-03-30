Kent County yard waste collection starts next week

DOVER – Yard waste collection starts next week for Kent County trash service customers.

While neighboring cities have suspended either their yard waste collection service or recycle service, Kent County has not.

So far, during the coronavirus pandemic, one of Kent County’s vendors indicated there would be a 20-percent increase in trash from the regular trash containers (the black containers). And, under normal conditions, yard waste is traditionally heavy at its start.

Especially during this time, it is imperative that Kent County’s customers use their carts appropriately and not overfill carts and to place them outside the night before their regular service; avoid bulk items, cardboard bundles and yard waste bundles. (Nothing outside of the waste containers will be picked up.) Bulk items include furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.

Also, service schedules for Kent County trash service customers are not delayed on Good Friday, Friday, April 10.