Kent, Sussex partner with Energize Delaware to launch PACE program

Energize Delaware Executive Director Tony DePrima, left, and Mike Petit De Mange, Kent County Administrator, sign the Delaware PACE agreement documents at the Kent County Administration offices in January. Submitted photos

The clean/green commercial initiative is now statewide.

Energize Delaware announced last week that Kent and Sussex counties recently joined New Castle County as partners in the Delaware Property Assessed Clean Energy (D-PACE) program.

PACE is a managed initiative that allows commercial and industrial property owners to finance energy-efficient and clean energy projects that will lead to energy-cost savings. Projects that qualify under the statewide PACE program will be financed through a voluntary assessment on property tax bills similar to a sewer or other benefit assessment.

In Delaware, PACE is an open-market model, using private capital to finance all projects; no taxpayer dollars will be used for financing.

With the recent addition of Kent and Sussex, this benefit is now available to every commercial or industrial business across the state.

Background information is available at www.delawarecpace.org.

D-PACE is designed to help qualifying commercial, industrial, agricultural, nonprofit and multi-family (with five or more units) property owners access long-term financing for the installation of qualifying energy improvements.

Such improvements may include any construction, renovation or retrofitting of energy-efficient technology, clean energy systems, or qualifying waste heat recovery technologies that are permanently fixed to qualifying commercial property.

D-PACE financing is provided by private capital providers in an open market. Financing is secured through a voluntary benefit assessment and assignable lien that is levied against the owner’s property.

The financing term is based on the useful life of the improvements and can extend up to 25 years. The financing can cover up to 100% of a building’s project cost and often requires no money down. In many cases, the project’s annual energy savings will outweigh the annual D-PACE payments, which creates positive cash flow for the owner.

At left, Tony DePrima, Executive Director for Energize Delaware, and Sussex Council President Michael H. Vincent sign the Delaware PACE agreement documents for Sussex County on Feb. 2.

Since starting the D-PACE program in New Castle County in 2019, a total of $6.9 million in two separate financing deals have been granted to businesses.

“We have worked hard for a number of years to develop the PACE program for Delaware. It is very rewarding to now be able to say this is a statewide endeavor,” explained Tony DePrima, executive director for Energize Delaware.

“The result is a program that will allow each county to participate without adding a substantial administrative burden and makes it easy for interested business owners to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. We welcome the Kent and Sussex administrations in rounding out Delaware’s full county involvement.”

In Sussex, Mr. DePrima made a lengthy presentation on the D-PACE program during the Jan. 26 County Council meeting.

At its Feb. 2 session, Sussex County Council approved unanimously – as presented by County Finance Director Gina Jennings – the participation agreement with Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility Inc. to conduct the commercial property assessed Clean Energy Program within Sussex County.

“I had a lot of questions last week and had some concerns, but I think the agreement has been improved and my questions have been answered, so I am going to vote yes,” said Sussex County Councilman John Rieley.

“It’s an important project to promote clean and green energy in Sussex County, which is a wonderful thing,” added County Councilman Mark Schaeffer.

D-PACE will benefit a broad range of stakeholders who utilize D-PACE financing:

• Property owners can reduce their energy costs and may improve the value of their building — all with no upfront, out-of-pocket costs.

• Contractors can close more projects and grow their business.

• Developers can fill gaps in their financing plan.

• Capital providers will receive new secure financing opportunities.

• Mortgage holders will benefit from an improved asset; additionally, the increased cash flow of a typical project may strengthen the owner’s repayment ability and reduce mortgage default risk.

• The community will enjoy new investment, and residents may enjoy more job opportunities, greater energy savings, and improved air quality – all financed with private capital, and not taxpayer dollars.

For more information, visit www.EnergizeDelaware.org.