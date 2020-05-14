Lafferty Lane stretch in Dover to be closed

DOVER – A crossroad pipe replacement will require a stretch of Lafferty Lane to be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday to 3 p.m. on May 22, pending weather.

Lafferty Lane will be closed beween Horsepond Road and Bay Road. The project is designed to provide better drainage, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

Detour routes include:

Eastbound: Motorists will travel north onto Horsepond Road to South Little Creek Road to Bay Road and return to Lafferty Lane.

Westbound: Motorists will travel north on Bay Road to South Little Creek Road onto Horsepond Road and back to Lafferty Lane.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.