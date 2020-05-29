Lake Forest School District appoints new superintendent

FELTON — Lake Forest School District will be under new leadership beginning this summer, after the board voted to appoint a new superintendent Thursday night.

Dr. Steven Lucas will step into the role of superintendent beginning July 1.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have been selected as the next superintendent of Lake Forest Schools,” Dr. Lucas said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with an exceptional group of staff, students and families, and becoming a part of this wonderful community. I thank the Board of Education of Lake Forest and the community for your confidence and I cannot wait to get started.”

Dr. Lucas comes to Lake Forest by way of Calvert County Public Schools, where he has served as a teacher and administrator for 12 years. He also retired in 2003 after a sterling career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dr. Lucas is currently the principal of Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

“The board is very pleased to have Dr. Lucas join our team as our next superintendent,” Earle Dempsey, school board president, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to pair his experience, background and leadership with our great teachers, staff and administration as Lake Forest continues down our path to excellence.”

Dr. Lucas’ appointment completes the district’s search for a new superintendent which began in March when the board announced its intent to collaborate with the the University of Delaware’s Delaware Academy for School Leadership (DASL) during the process.

The process included multiple rounds of interviews where members of the LFSD staff and community formed committees to interview potential candidates, according to a news release.

Mr. Dempsey noted that the experience in working with DASL was a tremendous success.

“We cannot thank them enough for their guidance through the facilitation of our process,” he said. “Dr. Mark Holodick and Dr. Jackie Wilson and their team were phenomenal at every step of the way in reaching this great outcome.”



Dr. Lucas has begun working on a transitional plan and will be periodically visiting the district prior to his official start on July 1.

Dr. Lucas will succeed Brenda Wynder, whose contract will end June 30. Dr. Wynder has served as superintendent of schools since 2015.