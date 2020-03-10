Lake Forest to partner with UD for superintendent search

NEWARK — After the Lake Forest school board voted to end its contract with its superintendent in December, the board will work with the University of Delaware’s Delaware Academy of School Leadership to tap a successor.

Members of the DASL team will work with the board and the Lake Forest Human Resources Department to advertise the position, handle all responses to candidate correspondence and inquiries, screen candidates, coordinate and facilitate interviews by the Board, complete background checks on the final candidate and assist the Board in negotiating a contract with the finalist, according to a release.

It is hoped that the initial review of applicants will begin in mid-April and that a finalist will be chosen at the end of May or by early June, officials said.

This story will be updated.