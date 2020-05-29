Lane closures set for Del. 1 bridge

REHOBOTH BEACH — There will be intermittent lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes on the Del. 1 bridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, between Bay Vista Road and Canal Road, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday and lasting until 6 a.m. next Thursday, pending weather, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

DelDOT said that the sealing of the bridge deck, installation of handrails and median guardrails will cause the intermittent lane closures. One lane will stay open to drivers on Del. 1 northbound/southbound during the construction.

Motorists should use caution for construction staff and anticipate shifting of lanes in this area.