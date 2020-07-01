Lane closures suspended for holiday weekend

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Transportation will be suspending construction-related lane closures Thursday through Sunday.

DART services will operate on a Saturday schedule this Friday. Route 305-Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach begins service that day, operating Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

New this Independence Day, DART offers bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 47, using a Saturday schedule, with Paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service. DART’s Beach Bus services and Route 305 will also operate, with complimentary ADA-only service for Paratransit.

All other Fixed Route and Paratransit services will not be running.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on Daily, 7-Day and 30-Day passes on the app.

Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, For additional information, call (800) 652-DART.