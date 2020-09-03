Lane closures suspended over weekend for holiday

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Transportation will suspend most lane closures Friday, resuming Tuesday, due to the Labor Day holiday.

Drivers can contact the Transportation Management Center to get an update on traffic by dialing #77 from any cellphone in Delaware or calling 659-4600 or (800) 324-8379. DelDOT also has a free app available at the Apple and Google Play stores and deldot.gov/mobile.

New this Labor Day, DART will offer bus service in New Castle County on routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 47 using a Saturday schedule, with Paratransit operating complimentary Americans With Disabilities Act-only service. DART’s Beach Bus services and Route 305-Beach Connection will also operate, with complimentary ADA-only service for Paratransit. All other fixed-route and Paratransit services will not operate.

For additional information on DART services, visit dartfirststate.com or call (800) 652-3278.