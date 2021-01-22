Last day to register to vote in Milford police referendum

MILFORD — The city’s police station referendum isn’t until Tuesday, but the last day to register to vote with the city is Friday.

To vote in the referendum, citizens must be registered with the city of Milford. Registering to vote with the city is a completely separate process from registering to vote with the state. Being registered to vote in Delaware does not necessarily mean you are registered to vote in Milford.

If citizens are not already registered, they can call the office of City Clerk Terri Hudson at 422-1111, ext. 1303, until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

City leaders are unified in their vision to replace the current police station, which is over 40 years old and not up to modern law enforcement standards. Still, some residents are concerned about the increase in property taxes, which would happen if the referendum passes.

Those additional funds would be used to pay back the money the city hopes to borrow for the project.

