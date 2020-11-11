Lawsuit regarding religious worship settled

WILMINGTON — A lawsuit arguing against how Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency impacted religious worship was settled Wednesday.
The parties have agreed to dismiss the federal case of Rev. Dr. Christopher Bullock, who represented small Black churches in Delaware, set for trial in September 2021, according to a news release.
The governor, in any future emergency, now will be bound by the law found in the First Amendment and he always must treat churches and religious worship in a neutral manner, and in all instances only with rules of general applicability that apply to all citizens, not just churches, according to a news release.
The terms of their settlement include:
- Use of the previous 10 person attendance limit in houses of worship is forbidden in the future and, if “essential businesses” or essential activities are in the future listed, churches will be included as “essential.”
- Restrictions solely applying to religious rituals such as Baptism or Communion are forbidden; no age based attendance limits can be imposed solely on religious worship; mask wearing and social distancing cannot be applied solely to church.
- No church can be limited to just one service a week.
- No limits on other use of its building can be imposed solely on churches, such as its other charitable ministries
- No specific time limit on length of the service can be imposed solely on church use of its building.