Lawsuit regarding religious worship settled

WILMINGTON — A lawsuit arguing against how Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency impacted religious worship was settled Wednesday.

The parties have agreed to dismiss the federal case of Rev. Dr. Christopher Bullock, who represented small Black churches in Delaware, set for trial in September 2021, according to a news release.

The governor, in any future emergency, now will be bound by the law found in the First Amendment and he always must treat churches and religious worship in a neutral manner, and in all instances only with rules of general applicability that apply to all citizens, not just churches, according to a news release.

The terms of their settlement include: