League of Women Voters holding more virtual debates



DOVER — The League of Women Voters of Delaware will sponsor two virtual debates for statewide offices next week.

On Oct. 28, candidates for U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives are invited. The following day, candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and insurance commissioner are invited.

Members of the public can send questions for the candidates to kcdelwv@gmail.com. Questions must be in by Oct. 27.

The forums will be available in their entirety online at my.lwv.org/delaware/kent-county-delaware and my.lwv.org/delaware soon after they end.

Because of federal law, the organization can only let a candidate speak if at least one opponent for that same office is present.

The events are cosponsored by the American Association of University Women Dover Chapter, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Central Delaware Branch #2028, the Central Delaware Alumni Council of the National Pan Hellenic Council and Restoring Central Dover.