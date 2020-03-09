Learn about new transportation services in Sussex County

GEORGETOWN — Geographically, Sussex County is the largest county on the Delmarva Peninsula and among the larger counties in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Totaling 938 square miles in area, its size, while offering natural beauty, wide open vistas and diverse environs, can present a challenge when it comes to timely and efficient travel.

That’s especially true for the elderly, many of whom no longer drive, but still need to reach medical appointments, the grocery store, worship services or other services that are miles away.

Fortunately, there is a helpful solution.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities on Monday, March 16 will host a presentation on the innovative transportation services a new agency is providing to seniors 55 and older, and to adults 18 and older with visual impairments.

Titled ‘‘How Will I Ever Get There?’ — ITN Southern Delaware Offers a Solution!’ Janis Hanwell, executive director of the non-profit agency, will elaborate on the services her organization provides and the various membership and volunteer opportunities available.

The March 16 meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Offices West Complex, 22215 N. DuPont Boulevard in Georgetown.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is an 11-member panel established by the Sussex County Council to be an advocate for programs and policies that benefit older and disabled residents. The committee meets every other month, in January, March, May, July, September and November. All meetings are open to the public.

The Advisory Committee’s mission is to increase dialogue, make recommendations to Sussex County Council, and to give support, assistance and advice on significant issues and programs that may affect the lives of the county’s aging and adults with physical disabilities populations.

For more information, visit the committee’s page at www.sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.