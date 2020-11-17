Legion Quarter auction to be held Dec. 6 in Millsboro



MILLSBORO — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and the AMVETS Post 2 Ladies Auxiliary will host a quarter auction Sunday, Dec. 6 in the American Legion Post 28 Bingo Hall.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the auction starts at noon. This event is open to the public. First paddle is $5 and extra paddles are $2 each. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. All Delaware Center for Disease Control guidelines will be followed. Legion Post 28 is located at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. For additional information, contact Beth McGinn at 381-3897.