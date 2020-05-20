Lewes Fourth of July fireworks postponed

LEWES — The Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks committee has postponed the July 4 fireworks due to the state of emergency, which mandates social distancing and limits large gatherings.

The fireworks display has been rescheduled for the evening of Saturday, Sep. 5 to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

The committee waited to reschedule the event, according to a news release, and closely monitored the Governor’s mandates and communicated with the state.

Based on the present information, and the concerns communicated by some Lewes residents about holding a large event, even an outside event during the current health situation, the committee decided to postpone, the release states.

The Sept. 5 date still depends on the successful reopening of Delaware by the end of the summer, a news release states.

Updates will be distributed via the Go Fourth Lewes Facebook page and on their website at www.gofourthlewes.org