Lewes Fourth of July fireworks postponed

May 20th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

LEWES — The Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks committee has postponed the July 4 fireworks due to the state of emergency, which mandates social distancing and limits large gatherings. 

The fireworks display has been rescheduled for the evening of Saturday, Sep. 5 to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

The committee waited to reschedule the event, according to a news release, and closely monitored the Governor’s mandates and communicated with the state. 

Based on the present information, and the concerns communicated by some Lewes residents about holding a large event, even an outside event during the current health situation, the committee decided to postpone, the release states.

The Sept. 5 date still depends on the successful reopening of Delaware by the end of the summer, a news release states. 

Updates will be distributed via the Go Fourth Lewes Facebook page and on their website at www.gofourthlewes.org

