Lewes Public Library seeks applicants for board



LEWES — The Lewes Public Library is seeking candidates to serve an appointment on the Board of Commissioners for a term expiring June 30, 2024. Applicants must be residents of the community the library serves. Those applicants with experience in finance, investments and/or physical asset management or advocacy are preferred.

The Board of Commissioners is the governing board of the library and seeks to represent a broad spectrum of community interests and occupations. Board members oversee the management of the library as representatives of the community, determining policies governing its operations and programs, and support library-related legislation. Regular meetings are usually held monthly during regular business hours. Special meetings are scheduled as needed.

Send letters of interest and resumes to Lea Rosell, Director, Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes, Delaware 19958, by Oct. 8, 2020 (lea.rosell@lib.de.us). Messages should include personal and professional history, explanation of one’s desire to serve the community, as well as, information about skills that can be brought to the library.

For further information, see the website at lewes.lib.de.us/or contact the Library Director at 302-645-2733.