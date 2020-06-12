Lewes-Rehoboth Canal drawbridges to be tested

LEWES — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that its contractor is planning to start testing the opening and closing of the drawbridges over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at night to ensure the new system is working correctly.

The tests will take place at the Lewes drawbridge between Savannah Road and Anglers Road and at the Rehoboth drawbridge on Del. 1A/Rehoboth Avenue between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Testing will occur between the weeks of June 15 and June 22 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday evenings.

In between the bridge openings, traffic and pedestrians will be able to cross the bridges. During the opening of the drawbridge, motorists may anticipate some minor delays.