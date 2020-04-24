Lighthouse restaurant burns on Thursday night

Fire burns at The Lighthouse restaurant in Dewey Beach. (Submitted photo/Rehoboth Beach Fire Co.)

DEWEY BEACH – Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Lighthouse restaurant for more than three hours on Thursday night, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating and said a news release would be issued later today.

No jnjuries were reported.

According to a live call log, Rehoboth Beach VFC responded at around 9:52 p.m. and was joined by Bethany Beach and Lewes companies.

Crews arrived to the scene on Dickinson Street and the Bay and found a two-story structure well involved in fire with a partial collapse of the building, Rehoboth Beach VFC said.

