Lighthouse Restaurant fire investigated as arson

A fire at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach on April 24 is being investigated as an arson. (Submitted photo)

DEWEY BEACH – A fire causing approximately $750,000 damage to the Lighthouse Restaurant last month is being investigated as an arson, authorities said this afternoon.



Firefighters were called to the scene at 124 Dickinson Street just before 10 p.m. on April 24. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find the two-story structure heavily engulfed, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said.



The cause of the fire and location of ignition were not disclosed due to the ongoing criminal investigation, Mr. Chionchio said. A suspect or suspects are sought.



There were no reported injuries. The Lewes and Bethany Beach fire companies also responded.



The Office of the State Fire Marshall said anyone with information can call its Sussex Division at 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.



Also today, the Lighthouse Cove Development Company announced it was offering $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone found responsible for the fire. The Facebook post referred tipsters to state officials or Harvey, Hanna & Associates at 323-9300, ext. 112.



Following the fire in April, the development company released a statement that read, in part:



“Thankfully, the majority of the damage was confined to the restaurant, and the remainder of the redevelopment, including the Hyatt Place Hotel, Residences at Lighthouse Cove, and Lighthouse Cove Event Center, remain intact. …



“Most importantly, there were no injuries sustained … We are cooperating fully with the State Fire Marshal’s office as it investigates this terrible loss.”