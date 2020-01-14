Local Democrat and Republican meetings January 16, 20, & 21

Kent GOP to meet Thursday at Dover Grotto

DOVER — The Kent County Republicans will host their monthly regional meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, at Grotto Pizza, 1159 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, with a social at 6:15 p.m. and a meeting starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Chairman Hank McCann will be the keynote speaker. He’ll be discussing strategy for the 2020 elections. Mr. McCann is a retired Army National Guard General in his third term as chair for the Kent County Republican Committee. Past Vice Chair Pat Donahue is accepting the Chairman’s Fundraising Challenge. Several door prizes will be awarded to members in attendance.

All Republican voters are encouraged to attend. Call 922-1733 for more information or visit www.KentRepublicans.com for a list of events.

31st District Democratic Committee to meet on January 20

DOVER — The 31st District Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Westminster Village in the community building meeting room.

In addition to regular agenda items, state Rep. Sean Lynn and Dover City Councilman Tanner Polce will each provide a legislative update and take questions. Contact Gary Pippin, chairman, at 359-3602 for more information.

34th Representative District Republicans to meet January 21

DOVER — The 34th Representative District Republicans will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kent County Republican Headquarters at 2151 S. DuPont Highway in Dover.

The committee will be organizing the district’s tables for the Kent County Lincoln Day Dinner, which will be held on Feb. 19 at Dover Downs. All Republicans in the 34th District, which includes the Camden Wyoming, Canterbury, and South Dover areas, are invited. Call 632-3072 for more information and or visit www.KentRepublicans.com for a list of events.

