Local effort underway for Wreaths Across America



MILLSBORO — Delaware State Society’s Daughters of the American Revolution is working to ensure that all veterans at the Delaware Veterans Cemeteries in Bear and Millsboro are honored this December.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is simple: Remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

In 2019, Delaware placed 10,215 wreaths but 6,785 Delaware veterans graves were also left unhonored.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is on Saturday, Dec. 19, with local ceremonies held at both Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.

The ceremonies in Millsboro, at 10:30 a.m., and in Bear, noon, are followed by the placement of wreaths where 17,000 local veterans are laid to rest. The event is open to anyone who would like to attend. A face mask is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Each handmade, fresh, live wreath costs $15 to sponsor and is made in the United States with Maine balsam. You may sponsor these wreaths at this link: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163068.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is Nov. 30.