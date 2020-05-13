Local nonprofits receive $163,00

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced Monday it has provided $163,000 to 11 community organizations across the state.

Managed by the United Way of Delaware, the fund aims to help groups that are assisting Delawareans in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, the fund has released about $632,000 in four installments. It has also assisted 45,100 Delawareans across 13,500 households and has provided 257,600 meals.

The organizations receiving this latest funding are the Boy Scouts of America, Catholic Charities, Children and Families First, Delaware Center for Justice, First State Community Action Agency, Food Bank of Delaware, Friendship House, Home of the Brave, Latin American Community Center, Ministry of Caring and YWCA of Delaware.

A fifth round of funding is expected to be announced in the next two weeks.

Recipients were selected by a committee that included the United Way, Delmarva Power and DuPont.