Locally owned pharmacies thrive in Milford

Technician Kiana Saldana labels a prescription bottle at Greenhill Pharmacy on North Dupont Boulevard in Milford. Special to the Delaware State News/Ariane Mueller

MILFORD — Milford’s Pill Box Pharmacy closed its doors for good last month and referred its clients to the Walgreens down the highway.

But there are still two options nearby for those who want their prescriptions filled by an independent pharmacist.

Kent Pharmacy and the Milford branch of the Wilmington-based regional chain Greenhill Pharmacy are right across from each other on U.S. 113.

“I think every pharmacist that goes to school has a dream about opening their own shop and running their own business,” said Michael Truong, the owner and founder of Kent Pharmacy.

After years working as a pharmacist at Rite Aid, Mr. Truong was able to make that dream a reality in 2016, when he opened his store just yards away from Milford’s Rite Aid location.

Although he enjoyed his tenure at Rite Aid, Mr. Truong likes running his own business better, particularly because he can make customer service his main priority.

“We can make corporate decisions at the store level, and that seems to provide better turnaround in terms of the service and decision-making and stuff like that,” he said. “We can spend more time with the customers. We can build a stronger relationship with the customers, have better communication with the customers.”

Greenhill Pharmacy pharmacist Jigar Patel reviews new orders on the computer.

Some of Mr. Truong’s patients from Rite Aid followed him.

“I used to get my prescriptions there,” said Milford’s Dave Scott. But he said Mr. Truong has “always taken good personal care of my wife and my family, so we followed him over here.”

He also likes the gift shop — featuring toys, books and various knickknacks — that Mr. Truong created in the second half of his store.

But perhaps most importantly, Mr. Truong helps Mr. Scott save money.

“I don’t have insurance, so he also comes up with cheaper versions of what I can use,” Mr. Scott said.

Jessica Jenney, who drives all the way from Millsboro, also followed Mr. Truong from Rite Aid.

“He’s always open and honest and always provides good service,” she said. “Mike is always very friendly. Everyone in here is always very friendly.”

She said that “if there is an issue, (Mr. Truong will) work to figure out what that issue is. I had some changing of jobs and insurance stuff, and he was super-helpful with that.”

But Mr. Truong made it very clear that he harbors no ill will toward his former employer, or any other large pharmacy chain for that matter.

That was a sentiment echoed by Jay Patel, the owner and founder of Greenhill Pharmacy, which has five locations in three states.

“Our entire strategy, whenever we talk to physicians, is if your patient has a great relationship with the pharmacist at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, then don’t ever disrupt that,” he said.

“That relationship with that pharmacist is key to your health and well-being,” he said. “But if you feel that you don’t have that relationship, if you feel that you’re not getting the attention (you) deserve, then … let us show what care should feel like.”

Kent Pharmacy technician Cindy Boling, right, gets customer Dave Scott’s refill medication ready.

The first Greenhill location opened in Wilmington in 2015. Since then, the pharmacy has extended to a second location in Wilmington and to Milford, as well as to Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, and Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Across the chain, many of the people Jay Patel employs are fellow alumni of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. That includes Jigar Patel (no relation), who runs the Milford location.

“I was his student, actually,” Jigar said. “I did a rotation at his pharmacy. He hired me because he liked me there, I guess.”

In Milford, Jigar is focused primarily on one specific community.

“Our Milford location is busy in a different way (than Wilmington is),” Jay said.

“Southern Delaware has a larger geriatric population,” Jay said. Jigar “has fewer patients by number, but prescription volume-wise, a lot of those patients are on so many chronic medications, that in terms of actual prescription counts, he’s busier than our store here in Wilmington.”

To accommodate this specific clientele, Jigar offers a number of unique services.

“We have a lot (of) patients on pill packs,” he said. “We do that to increase adherence.”

Explaining the pill pack process, he said that many local doctors send their patients to the Greenhill location in Milford if they are having trouble adhering to their medication schedule because, in the pharmacy, Jigar and other staff presort pills according to the day and time they’re supposed to be taken and package them in disposable plastic grids.

“We package it based on the doctor’s instructions (for) morning, evening, lunch and dinner. All the patient has to do is just push out the medicine and take it,” Jigar said. “We do all the work. It makes it a lot easier for the patient.”

Greenhill also does free deliveries statewide, and the Milford location is where all prescriptions headed to locations in Kent and Sussex counties come from. Many seniors in the community who are hesitant about returning to a public setting given the pandemic take advantage of this.

“We have our own driver, who delivers every day,” Jigar said.

They offer same-day delivery in the Dover, Georgetown and Lewes areas, while pills headed to more distant destinations, like Millsboro or Laurel, get shipped. But Jigar is looking to extend his same-day delivery range.

“I’m currently looking into hiring a new (driver), so if it’s a same-day delivery to Seaford, let’s say, all the way down there, we could also do that.”

Neither Mr. Truong nor Jigar are Milford residents. Mr. Truong, a Philadelphia native, drives in from nearby Greenwood, while Jigar commutes all the way from Newark, where he grew up.

Still, they both said they’ve been given a warm welcome by neighboring businesses and local customers.

“During our grand opening (in 2018), a lot of people showed up,” Jigar said. “All the stores around here have been really welcoming to us.”

Mr. Truong said he believes there is more interest in small businesses like his now than there has been in the past.

“I think the small-business movement and support has increased over the years,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people are moving away from some of the bigger businesses and are supporting local shops, and that, in turn, supports the community.”