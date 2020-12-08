Lottery products are good gifts but not for kids



DOVER — The Delaware Lottery is reminding people not to give lottery products to children as gifts.

All Delaware Lottery players must be 18 or older to purchase instant and draw games and 21 or older to purchase sports picks.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, early gambling experiences, including lottery tickets, are a risk factor for later gambling problems.

“Our retailers are dedicated to making sure our games are not sold to minors,” Lottery Director Vernon Kirk said in a statement. “The holidays are a great time to share the fun of Delaware Lottery Games with friends and family, but we’d like to remind our players not to purchase them for anyone underage.”

Help for problem gambling is available by calling the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems helpline at (888) 850-8888 or by visiting deproblemgambling.com.