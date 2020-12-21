Mackenzie Scott makes historic gift to YMCA



WILMINGTON — The YMCA of Delaware is the recipient of a transformational donation from author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. Ms. Scott, one of the richest women in the world, signed a giving pledge in 2019, promising to distribute her wealth to others. Her latest generosity provides $4.1 billion to 384 non-profit organizations across all 50 states with the YMCA of Delaware receiving $10 million.

“We are so grateful for this historic gift which will go a long way in helping us to recover from the losses sustained by the pandemic, and it will allow us to continue to deliver our mission during our community’s greatest time of need, said Deborah Bagatta- Bowles, president and CEO of the YMCA of Delaware.

“We will have an opportunity to expand our Covid-19 response efforts including hunger relief, emergency childcare for essential workers, remote learning support centers as well as strengthen our work in fighting racism and inequities in our communities,” said Ms. Bagatta- Bowles.

The YMCA of Delaware has lost millions in revenue due to the shutdown and mandated safety protocols, which have reduced memberships and capacities in programs like summer camp, swim lessons and more.