Man charged with attempted murder as shootings continue in Dover

DOVER — A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in one case and two persons allegedly discharged firearms in another as a surge in city-area shootings continued this week.

Joshua Rodriguez

Joshua Rodriguez was arrested after allegedly shooting a man three times following a verbal argument at approximately 3:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mast Circle, Delaware State Police said.

Also, Anthony Clark, 21, of Dover, was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon after two males allegedly fired at another male at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North New and Fulton streets, Dover police said. One suspect remained at large in this case, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

From Monday through Wednesday, there were six city-area shooting incidents that left two persons dead and one wounded, according to police reports.

In the incident on Mast Circle, authorities alleged that Mr. Rodriguez was in a verbal argument with his 26-year-old girlfriend before two persons tried to intervene. Mr. Rodriguez then allegedly threatened them with a firearm, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Anthony Clark

A 28-year-old male went outside and was then shot three times when Mr. Rodriguez emerged from the residence, police said. The wounded male was struck twice in his lower extremity and once in his upper extremity, authorities said. Six rounds were fired overall, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The wounded male was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Police said Mr. Rodriguez allegedly fled from the scene on foot. He was taken into custody without incident in the Premier Village Apartments complex on Billy Mitchell Lane later in the day, according to authorities.

Mr. Rodriguez was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threatening (two counts). He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,062,000 cash-only bond, police said.

Dover police said numerous shell casings were found in the area of the incident at North New and Fulton streets. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Mr. Clark was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon and charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person prohibited (two counts), second-degree conspiracy, illegal gang participation and violation of probation. He was committed to HRYCI on $25,000 secured bond.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.