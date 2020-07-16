Man shot in neck during Milford altercation

MILFORD – A 32-year-old Georgetown man was shot in the neck during a physical altercation Wednesday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



The wounded man was located by police who were dispatched to Betsy Ross Circle at approximately 5:37 p.m., authorities said. He was struck by one round before an unknown suspect fled in a white passenger, authorities said.



No suspect information was immediately available.



Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injury.



Anyone with information was asked to contact DSP Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective R. Costlow at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.