Man shot inside Dover residence

DOVER – A 21-year-old man was shot inside a residence Monday afternoon, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



The victim was found wounded in the torso when officers arrived to the unit block of Stevenson Drive in the Manchester Square neighborhood at approximately 3:48 p.m., authorities said. He was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for treatment of his injury.



No further information is available at this time, police said.



Investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.