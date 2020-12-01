Many hunting and trapping seasons start this month



Numerous Delaware hunting and trapping seasons start in December.

The hunting seasons opening are beaver from today until March 20 and only on private land; woodcock and common snipe from Saturday to Jan. 19; ducks, coots and mergansers from Dec. 11-Jan. 30; brant from Dec. 11-Jan. 30; migratory Canada goose from Dec. 19-Jan. 18; and antlerless deer from Dec. 12-20, including Sundays.

Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays, using only those methods legal for the respective deer-hunting season. More information is available at de.gov/sundayhunt. Hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of the deer population.

Archery and crossbow hunters may hunt deer during the December antlerless season but are not allowed to harvest antlered deer.

Trapping seasons for muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria begin in New Castle County today and run until March (March 20 on embanked meadows). In Kent County, the season runs from Dec. 15-March 15.

Red foxes and coyotes can be trapped from today until March 10. Beavers can be trapped from today until March 20, although only on private land.

Continuing hunting seasons include: bobwhite quail through Jan. 2; mourning dove through Jan. 30; sea ducks in the special sea duck area through Jan. 30; tundra swan by special permit only through Jan. 30; snow goose through Jan. 30 and on Feb. 6; archery and crossbow deer through Jan. 31, including all Sundays; gray squirrel through Feb. 6; ring-necked pheasant (male only) through Feb. 6; coyote (hunt) through Feb. 27; red fox (hunt) through Feb. 27; raccoon and opossum (hunt) through Feb. 27; cottontail rabbit through Feb. 27; crows through March 27 and June 24-26 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only); and groundhog through June 30.

Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m.-midnight.

The Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. For more information, including wildlife area maps and rules, visit de.gov/hunting.