Marches continue in Dover

Demonstrators take to the ground during a march and rally in the area of U.S. 13 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dover on Tuesday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

DOVER — Chanting “No Justice, No Peace,” and many holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, a group of people kneeled for eight minutes at a highly traveled intersection Tuesday, shutting down traffic while expressing support for George Floyd, whose recent police-involved death has sparked an ongoing national outcry.

At around 1:30 p.m. the clearly passionate gathering of around 65 people, many who appeared to be in their early- to mid-20s, had marched from the downtown area and crossed onto U.S. 13 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as Dover Police officers monitored the scene and controlled traffic. Some of the motorists who were stopped honked horns and yelled in support of the gathering near the intersection with U.S. 113.

Demonstrators leave a rally point and march on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward Legislative Mall in Dover on Tuesday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

After a few minutes, traffic resumed under police directions as the demonstration continued.

The kneel down represented the length of time a Minnesota police officer (later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter) was seen with his knee on Mr. Floyd’s throat during the deadly encounter, an organizer said. At least two participants were seen voluntarily lying flat on the ground with their faces next to the pavement and hands held behind their back.

Just before 2 p.m., the crowd left the intersection and headed back toward the Legislative Mall area via Martin Luther King Boulevard. An organizer said the group had gathered around noon before beginning to march at 1 p.m.

Dover Police Department officers guide traffic as a demonstration continues behind them on Tuesday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

At just after 8 p.m. Tuesday an estimated 60 to 70 protesters were gathered near the Delaware State Police headquarters on U.S. 13, according to authorities. They were remaining on the sidewalk and not hindering traffic flow, authorities said.

City police officers and DSP troopers were at the scene and there were no reported incidents in what was described by police as a generally peaceful gathering.