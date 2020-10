TOWNSEND — Officials at DelDOT said that Maryland Line Road in Townsend will be closed from Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. until Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., pending weather, for the replacement of deteriorated corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes.

The construction will take place on Maryland Line Road between Green Giant Road and Sassafras Caldwell Road. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.