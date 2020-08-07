Masonic Charities donates to CASH program

DOVER — Masonic Charities of Delaware has contributed $5,000 to the CASH (Canines Assisting Service Heroes) program of Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America.

The presentation was made by Charities Board President S. Curtis Cole at the Masonic Lodge in Dover. He was accompanied by Fred Roland, past president of the Masonic charity.

“This check will go a long way toward helping veterans disabled in service to our nation,” said Chapter 850 President Joe Startt, “and we are grateful to the wonderful people and organizations who support this project.”

Certified trainers at Riedel K-9 in Middletown work with the dogs for more than a year to assist veterans with mobility issues, visual and hearing impairment, seizures, diabetes, PTSD, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and other physical/mental disabilities.

Not every dog is able to master the training as some are washed out to good homes.

For more information on Chapter 850’s CASH program or to donate a dog or make a contribution, contact Ray Harris at cmbmap@verizon.net or call 302-632-8510.